Joe and Hunter Biden attend church, visit Beau Biden's grave days before Hunter's federal trial

(NEW YORK POST) – President Biden and first son Hunter Biden attended church together Thursday morning, four days before jury selection begins in the younger Biden’s trial on federal gun charges.

Biden, 81, and Hunter, 54, attended Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church on the ninth anniversary of the death of Joe Biden’s elder son, Beau. Photographers captured Hunter and his father walking near each other outside the church’s cemetery, where Beau is buried, though it was unclear if any words were exchanged.

Hunter and Joe Biden then took the presidential helicopter, Marine One, to the first family’s holiday home at nearby Rehoboth Beach, where Biden will remain for the rest of the day.

