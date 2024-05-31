A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith PoliticsHYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT

Joe and Hunter Biden attend church, visit Beau Biden's grave days before Hunter's federal trial

Also made surprise visit to Beau's widow, a witness at the trial

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:00pm
Joe Biden exits the Oval Office to deliver remarks on the August Jobs Report, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden exits the Oval Office to deliver remarks on the August Jobs Report, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(NEW YORK POST) – President Biden and first son Hunter Biden attended church together Thursday morning, four days before jury selection begins in the younger Biden’s trial on federal gun charges.

Biden, 81, and Hunter, 54, attended Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church on the ninth anniversary of the death of Joe Biden’s elder son, Beau. Photographers captured Hunter and his father walking near each other outside the church’s cemetery, where Beau is buried, though it was unclear if any words were exchanged.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hunter and Joe Biden then took the presidential helicopter, Marine One, to the first family’s holiday home at nearby Rehoboth Beach, where Biden will remain for the rest of the day.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Joe and Hunter Biden attend church, visit Beau Biden's grave days before Hunter's federal trial
Speaker urges Supreme Court to intervene in Biden's lawfare against Trump
'Dine and dash' couple who stole over $1,400 in free meals sentenced to prison
Film producer pre-blames next possible 'Star Wars' flop on male fans
Sleepy town thrust into chaos as out-of-control chickens ruin families' everyday lives
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×