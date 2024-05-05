Jonathan Cahn: You can change course of history with one thing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida – Best-selling biblical author Jonathan Cahn says the course of history can be changed with one important element, and individual believers in the God of the Bible play a major role in altering history.

That single element is prayer.

"You can change the course of history with prayer. Prayer can change the course of history," said Cahn, who was speaking on the National Day of Prayer Thursday evening before a crowd of hundreds at an event hosted by the Treasure Coast Christian Alliance.

"Roe versus Wade was overturned with the prayer of God's people," he said, referring to the 2022 Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 decision making abortion legal nationwide.

He quoted God from the Old Testament, saying, "If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land." (2 Chronicles 7:14 NKJV)

"America took something that didn't belong to it," the Messianic Jewish pastor said. "The lives of its unborn children."

Cahn indicated the COVID pandemic of 2020, which he referred to as a "great plague," was a direct 50-year result of abortion being legalized in America, specifying New York, the first state to legalize abortion on demand through the 24th week of pregnancy.

"Abortion came to the American continent through New York. Fifty years later was the plague. Most cases of COVID came from the gate of New York."

"Our Temple of Baal is Roe v. Wade. [Biblical King] Jehu overturned the temple of Baal, and President Trump contributed in overturning Roe vs. Wade."

Cahn examined numerous events in recent news, including Iran's launching of 300 missiles against Israel on Saturday night, April 13.

"Persia is Iran, and Iran just attacked Israel. The first time in history. It's right in line with what the Bible says."

Cahn says the vicious hatred of all things associated with Israel "is exploding across America," as protesters on college campuses chant, "We are Hamas" and "Zionists don't deserve to live."

"The Bible says all nations will be against Israel," Cahn indicated.

He also mentioned the Oct. 7 "mystery" of the Hamas attack, saying "it was an attack on Israel, it was an attack on a Sabbath day, it was an attack on a high holy day (the last great day of the Feast of Tabernacles), it was an attack on the first Sabbath of October 2023."

"With all the craziness, God is still on the throne, and He has no intention of getting off of it."

Cahn compared today's sinful age to the wicked times of young King Josiah in the Bible, who came to the throne at 8 years old, and according to Scripture, "did what was right in the sight of the LORD, and walked in all the ways of his father David; he did not turn aside to the right hand or to the left." (2 Kings 22:2 NKJV)

"We are at the Josiah moment: Sexual immorality, gender confusion, we're in trouble."

"At the last minute, God raises up this boy, God uses one man to change the course of the nation. This nation is either between judgment and revival. Revival is life or death. There is a way to be victorious no matter what's going on. Josiah didn't care what the polls said. He broke down the altars in his culture and in his life. If there's anything in your life that's not of God, that's an altar."

He also urged believers to be unafraid during these turbulent times.

"We need to fight in the Spirit. Embrace the fight, and fight the darkness. Don't be afraid of the fight. We have to be more radiant for God. ...

"You are here on Earth for a limited time as an agent of heaven. You are appointed for your age. The age is appointed for you. If it's dark, shine brighter.

"Don't be afraid of the End Times. He has appointed you for it. If He has appointed you, He has anointed you for it. If He has anointed you, He empowers you. If He empowers you, you will live!"

Cahn also noted how some believers often tell him how they wished they lived in biblical times.

"Congratulations! You're [now] in biblical times!"

"The world and the devil are raging against Him [God]. It's all going to pass. All the anti-Semitism, all the anti-Christianity will pass. But the Name of our God will not pass.

"He's chosen you for such a time as this. I've chosen you for victory. Rise and I will be with you! Arise and shine! For your light has come!"

