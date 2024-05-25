Judge DENIES Alec Baldwin request to dismiss indictment

(REUTERS) – A New Mexico judge on Friday rejected Alec Baldwin's bid to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge for the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, opening the way for an unprecedented trial of a Hollywood actor for an on-set death.

Baldwin's lawyers argued at a May 17 hearing that a grand jury indictment of the actor was "a sham" as a New Mexico state prosecutor failed to tell jurors they could question defense witnesses and stopped them hearing evidence helpful to the actor's case.

District court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, in a court filing, denied the request. The trial is scheduled to stand trial on July 10.

