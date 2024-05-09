Judge who fined Trump $454 million for 'fraud' now under investigation

Arthur Engoron, the New York judge who found there was "fraud" by President Trump and his companies in a case where no one lost money and the "victims" wanted to do more business with him, now reportedly is under investigation.

For possibly getting advice from a lawyer just before announcing a draconian $454 million fine against Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reports that real estate attorney Adam Leitman Bailey had a discussion with the judge and recommended the judge get the decision "right."

The report said the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is looking at whether Engoron broke the rules.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The case before Engoron claimed Trump's companies mis-valued properties while obtaining loans. The lenders testified the procedures used were standard in business practices, and they came to their own estimates of property values.

Is Judge Arthur Engoron corrupt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (248 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

Engoron's claim was that Trump and each of the defendants “participated in aiding and abetting the conspiracy to commit insurance fraud by their individual acts in falsifying business records and valuations, causing materially fraudulent SFCs to be intentionally submitted to insurance companies."

The judge's determination – he found "fraud" before the trial and then held the hearings solely to determine the punishment – now is on appeal.

The Pundit explained, "Bailey stated publicly that he spoke with Judge Engoron three weeks before the decision, advising him to 'get it right.'"

Bailey charged, “I actually had the ability to speak to him three weeks ago,” Bailey told NBC New York on Feb. 16. “I saw him in the corner [at the courthouse] and I told my client, ‘I need to go.’ And I walked over and we started talking … I wanted him to know what I think and why…I really want him to get it right.”

A spokesman for Engoron claimed there was no improper communications.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!