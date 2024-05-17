Judge rules tacos are 'Mexican-style sandwiches'

(UPI) – An Indiana judge resolved a legal dispute surrounding a Fort Wayne strip mall by ruling that tacos and burritos "are Mexican-style sandwiches."

Martin Quintana, the developer behind the new Quintana Plaza strip mall on Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne, entered into a written agreement with the Covington Creek Condominium Association that was intended to keep fast food restaurants from opening in the block of stores.

The agreement allowed for the opening of "made-to-order" sandwich restaurants, with Subway and Jimmy John's listed as examples, but barred "traditional fast food restaurants such as McDonald's, Arby's and Wendy's."

