Julie Kelly: Garland's claims 'outrageous and demonstrably false'

Democrats repeatedly have threatened Americans that a second term for President Donald Trump would mean a "weaponized" government pursuing its political enemies.

"One can only hope," according to Julie Kelly, an investigative reporter who repeatedly has uncovered Joe Biden's misbehaviors and shared those activities with the American voters.

She wrote a column at the Florida Capital Star raising the issue of the double standards used by the Biden administration.

And specifically the two standards Attorney General Merrick Garland has adopted for his campaign to attack conservatives and protect leftists.

That evidence comes from the DOJ itself, she explained.

"The DOJ bragged in the press release about the government’s scalp count for its unprecedented prosecution of Jan 6 protesters. 'More than 1,424 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol,' Matthew Graves, the Joe Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, boasted. The investigation into the four-hour disturbance, Graves warned, is 'ongoing.'"

Graves, in fact, wants the caseload to total at least 2,000.

"At the same time, the DOJ refuses to bring federal charges against pro-Palestinian demonstrators who in many instances engaged in similar if not worse conduct inside congressional buildings over the past six months," Kelly pointed out.

For those defendants, the cases are being handled locally.

"In other words, no federal obstruction of an official proceeding indictments against those who repeatedly interrupted Senate and House hearings to protest against the Israel-Gaza war. No federal 'parading' charges for demonstrators who unlawfully occupied government buildings in Washington on multiple occasions. Even demonstrators who assaulted Capitol police outside the DNC headquarters last November do not face federal charges — a shocking double-standard since hundreds of J6ers have been federally charged with assault on police, even for minor confrontations, often resulting in lengthy prison sentences and pretrial detention in several cases."

That all makes Garland's recent comments "outrageous – and demonstrably false," she said.

"Before two House committees voted Thursday to advance contempt of Congress against Garland for defying a congressional subpoena demanding the audio recording of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur last year, Garland mustered his most sanctimonious self to explain how House Republicans, not him, threaten the legitimacy of the DOJ — a 'fundamental institution of our democracy,' Garland claimed. (Garland advised Biden to invoke executive privilege to prevent producing the tapes to Congress; Biden only too happily accepted his counsel.)"

Kelly noted Garland "audaciously claimed politics plays no role" in the DOJ decisions.

Kelly charged:

If the country had a real news media instead of boot-lickers who ask Garland about his hurt feelings when people criticize the DOJ, at least one reporter would have confronted Garland about the ongoing prosecution of J6ers while letting Hamas insurrectionists off the hook. A reporter would have asked Garland how many times the DOJ seeks pretrial detention for political protesters accused of assaulting police, as the DOJ has done in dozens of J6 cases. A reporter would have asked Garland how often the FBI conducts armed raids of Americans accused of nonviolent offenses, as the FBI has done in hundreds of J6 cases and continues to do. A reporter would have asked Garland about the possibility the Supreme Court will reverse how his DOJ has applied a post-Enron statute against 350 or so J6ers, turning many otherwise nonviolent protesters into convicted felons. A reporter also would have asked Garland about two recent D.C. appellate court decisions that overturned excessive sentencing requests made by the DOJ. A reporter would have asked Garland why he authorized an armed FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago to search for classified documents but didn’t do the same for Joe Biden or Mike Pence. A reporter would have asked Garland why he should not be held in contempt of Congress for defying a House subpoena while his prosecutors indicted both Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro — who is currently doing time in a Miami prison — for contempt after they defied subpoenas by the January 6 Select Committee. A reporter would have asked Garland why his office just boasted about imprisoning several individuals including two women in their 70s for protesting outside a D.C. abortion clinic in 2020 while nearly all federal charges against 2020 BLM rioters have been dropped.

She opined, "You get the drift."

