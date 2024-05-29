Junk science: Blaming killer tornadoes on climate change

With the recent outbreak of deadly tornadoes, climate change activists and their media accomplices are claiming the rash of twisters is connected to the use of fossil fuels and associated carbon dioxide emissions. Their reckless allegations are rooted in utter junk science.

First, a bit of Tornadoes 101. In many ways these powerful storms are especially unique to the geography of North America. Tornadoes are most common in the spring months when warm, moist air near the earth's surface moves northward and inland from the Gulf of Mexico, colliding with – essentially being overlayed by – a much cooler, dry airmass moving south from Canada. As the warmer air rises through the cold above, atmospheric instability intensifies, creating mighty updrafts of wind that develop into thunderstorms. Winds drawing into the base of the thunderstorms begin to vary in intensity, and the updrafts start to rotate, which advances more warm air into the thunderstorm. The rotational speed within the storm increases, allowing a funnel cloud to form. As ground debris is sucked into the base of the funnel, it becomes visually more apparent. Once the funnel touches ground, all hell can break loose.

The United States averages about 1,200 tornadoes annually. Thankfully, the average tornado lasts only about 10 minutes; they usually cease when they move over colder ground or when the clouds at the top of the thunderhead begin to break up.

The Tri-State Tornado of 1925 holds the record for elapsed time and distance traveled by a single twister. Named for the three states it ripped through – Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana – the tornado lasted three and a half hours as it tore across the heartland for 219 miles. Winds blew perhaps as high as 300 mph. The massive twister accounted for 695 deaths.

Obviously, in 1925 no one was talking about fossil fuels and carbon dioxide destroying the planet. Everyone back then simply recognized weather happens, and sometime that weather can be extremely dangerous.

But now, as I explain in my book "Climate Cult: Exposing and Defeating Their War on Life, Liberty, and Property," we have moved into an era whereby perfectly natural weather events are being blamed on human-caused climate change. Tornadoes, heatwaves, wildfires, blizzards and floods are being used to push a dangerous agenda designed to enrich the elite, bestow power to the establishment and crush the rest of us. These climate activists are much like two-bit lawyers chasing ambulances to make a dirty buck.

While the climate agenda's propagandists love to quote the United Nations' International Panel on Climate Change, the last IPCC report does not reveal any association with tornadoes and climate change. The fact of the matter is, tornadoes occur on a such small scale that they really can't even be noted by the climate models used to predict global gloom and doom.

Nonetheless, be warned: For the next several months, all tornadoes, thunderstorms, heatwaves and droughts will be blamed on you and your incessant use of fossil fuels. The Democrats will make it an election year campaign theme.

Meantime, I pose a question that I know the left will never consider: During this coming summer season, why won't these angry environmental agitators attribute the beautiful sunrises, lazy afternoons, romantic sunsets and delightful evenings to climate change?

