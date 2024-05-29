A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Just 7 colleges get A+ for core curriculum from higher ed reform group

Those with 'clear sense of mission' perform best

By Around the Web
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:34pm

(Pexels)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Seven colleges received a perfect score for their core curriculum, according to a higher education reform group.

The American Council of Trustees and Alumni added an “A+” score to its “What Will They Learn” grades for the first time in the nearly 30-year history of its report card. Of the seven colleges, four are Catholic, one is Orthodox Christian, one is Protestant, and another is a public university in Virginia.

Those seven schools are: “Christopher Newport University, Patrick Henry College, Thomas Aquinas College in California, Thomas Aquinas College in Massachusetts, Thomas More College of Liberal Arts, the University of Dallas, and the University of Saint Katherine,” according to the latest rating.

Read the full story ›

×