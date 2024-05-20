'Just mind-blowing': Teen on verge of making history after incredibly rare catch

(WALA-TV) -- ELBERTA, Alabama -- A Baldwin County teenager has quite a fish story to tell. The Elberta High School junior was on a solo after school fishing trip Tuesday, May 14, 2024 when he hooked into something big. A few frantic moments and a bent hook later, he was able to land the new pending Alabama state record snook.

Gardner Love has got a lot to smile about. He’s been fishing all his life and is passionate about it. So much so, it’s his favorite after school activity. That’s just what he was doing on Soldiers Creek Tuesday when his fish tale began.

“Whenever I casted it I was probably a good…the wind was blowing towards land and I casted and I got snagged up in a tree that was in this marsh and I yanked it back and got it unsnagged and as soon as it hit the water, the fish blew up on it,” Love recalled. “It threw water ten feet in the air. I thought it was a tarpon at first, but it turns out it wasn’t.”

