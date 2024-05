THEY FLY AMONG US

(NEW YORK POST) -- This sleepy traveler has bin places.

A Southwest Airlines passenger flummoxed fellow flyers after she was filmed napping in the plane’s overhead bin, as seen in a video with 5.1 million views on TikTok.

“Southwest is wildin’,” reads the caption to the curious clip, which shows the unnamed person nonchalantly lying lengthwise in the overhead locker as if preparing for cryogenic sleep.

Read the full story ›