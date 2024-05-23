WATCH: Kamala skewered over habit of delivering word salads

Kamala Harris has a well-deserved reputation for opening her mouth and deliver convoluted, often-nonsensical word "salads."

And she's been "brutally lampooned" for that now.

This Comedy Central Daily Show skit ripping Kamala Harris' word salads is both brutal and hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ODT5hc4Cf3 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 22, 2024

For example, she's claimed, "The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time."

The skit, by "The Daily Show," featured correspondent Desi Lydic joking about the vice president, whose comments are advised by her "holistic thought adviser, Dahlia Rose Hibiscus."

"It means that I am the one by whom the thoughts are being advised, from a place of advisement."

She explained that Harris is not so much into sentences as "idea voyages."

"It’s a process I call speaking without thinking," she continues. "It’s not about the destination of the thought, it’s about the journey and how many words you use to describe the journey."

Interspersed in the explanations were clips of Harris rambling.

For example, one tidbit of wisdom from Harris is, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

Others from Harris: "When we talk about the children of the community, they are the children of the community."

And, "Well, we are the United States of America because we are united… and we are states."

And, "Seize the moment in time in which we exist in our present and to be able to contextualize it to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future."

