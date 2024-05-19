A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kansas City apologizes after revealing on social media where Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lives

Law 'prohibits government actors from discriminating against citizens because of religious beliefs'

Published May 19, 2024 at 6:51pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Kansas City has apologized after a city government social media account revealed where Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lives after a commencement speech he made last weekend advocating for traditional Catholic values drew national media attention.

Butker gave the graduation address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas on Saturday, sparking a media firestorm and a Change.org petition calling on the NFL team to release the three-time Super Bowl champion. As of Friday morning, the petition has over 181,000 signatories.

The official Kansas City, Missouri, account on X tweeted a message reportedly giving away the name of the municipality where Butker lives, which is not in Kansas City. The post was removed after users online accused the city of "doxing" a private citizen.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







