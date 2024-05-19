Kansas City apologizes after revealing on social media where Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lives

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Kansas City has apologized after a city government social media account revealed where Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lives after a commencement speech he made last weekend advocating for traditional Catholic values drew national media attention.

Butker gave the graduation address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas on Saturday, sparking a media firestorm and a Change.org petition calling on the NFL team to release the three-time Super Bowl champion. As of Friday morning, the petition has over 181,000 signatories.

The official Kansas City, Missouri, account on X tweeted a message reportedly giving away the name of the municipality where Butker lives, which is not in Kansas City. The post was removed after users online accused the city of "doxing" a private citizen.

