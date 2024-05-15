A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions HealthTHE STAR TREATMENT

Kelly Clarkson sets record straight on Ozempic rumors

'Mine is a different one than people assume'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 14, 2024 at 8:30pm
Kelly Clarkson (Video screenshot)

Kelly Clarkson

(NBC NEWS) -- Kelly Clarkson has revealed she’s slimmed down by taking a medication — but it’s not Ozempic.

The 42-year-old “Stronger” singer addressed speculation around her weight loss on Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" during an interview with guest Whoopi Goldberg. Their sit down started with Clarkson complimenting Goldberg on how she looked.

“It’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” Goldberg, who previously acknowledged she’s taking the drug Mounjaro, said. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kelly Clarkson sets record straight on Ozempic rumors
Ashley Biden taking 'inappropriate' showers with her dad Joe? Snopes now says it's true after all
House resolution would award Trump Congressional Gold Medal
WATCH: Bill Maher: Top comedian should be allowed to return to mainstream after #MeToo scandal
'Massive traffic homicide investigation': At least 8 dead, dozens hospitalized in Florida bus crash
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×