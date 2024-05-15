Kelly Clarkson sets record straight on Ozempic rumors

(NBC NEWS) -- Kelly Clarkson has revealed she’s slimmed down by taking a medication — but it’s not Ozempic.

The 42-year-old “Stronger” singer addressed speculation around her weight loss on Monday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" during an interview with guest Whoopi Goldberg. Their sit down started with Clarkson complimenting Goldberg on how she looked.

“It’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people,” Goldberg, who previously acknowledged she’s taking the drug Mounjaro, said. “I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

