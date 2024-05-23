A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Kenyan special forces police to arrive in Haiti to help combat gang violence

Part of larger U.N.-backed ‘support mission’ to stabilize island nation

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 23, 2024 at 3:43pm
Gangs in Haiti (video screenshot)

Gangs in Haiti

(THE GUARDIAN) – Kenyan special forces police who have spent time battling al-Shabaab fighters in east Africa are expected to arrive in Haiti in the coming days, as the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, warned the Caribbean country was “on the precipice of becoming an all-out failed state”.

A small advance group of Kenyan officers – part of a larger UN-backed “multinational security support mission” designed to stabilize Haiti after months of mayhem – landed in the capital, Port-au-Prince, late on Monday as the city’s airport reopened nearly three months after a gang uprising forced it to close.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Kenyan media reports said another 200 officers were due to arrive later this week with their deployment coinciding with a state visit the country’s president, William Ruto, is making to the US. A total of about 1,000 Kenyan agents are expected to join the mission, as well as officers from Chile, Jamaica, Grenada, Paraguay, Burundi, Chad, Nigeria and Mauritius.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kenyan special forces police to arrive in Haiti to help combat gang violence
Bean used in instant coffee soars the most since 2011
Daily marijuana use outpaces daily drinking in the U.S.
Toxic metals found in baby formula
State to mandate climate brainwashing for students
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×