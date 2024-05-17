Ketamine disguised as children's games seized at major airport

(UPI) – Authorities have seized 10 pounds of the hallucinogenic drug Ketamine disguised as plastic children's toys at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Thursday.

The drug is often used to facilitate sexual assault, officials said, and they found multiple packages of a crystalized white substance in two shipments arriving at DFW airport and destined to Miami, Fla., from London. The substance was determined to be Ketamine. "The drugs were seized in cargo identified as children's board games," a press release from CBP said.

"Global criminal networks utilize a wide array of tactics to smuggle dangerous and deadly drugs into the United States, but our CBP officers are highly trained in detecting and stopping these schemes," Dallas Area Port Director Jayson Ahern said after the ketamine was seized.

