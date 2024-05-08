A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsANINAL KINGDOM

'Kittens' dropped off at humane society turn out to be something other than cats

Good Samaritan thought they were domestic critters in need of help

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:41pm
(Arizona Humane Society)

(Arizona Humane Society)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Arizona Humane Society is warning people to be certain that baby animals are actually orphans before attempting to rescue them — and to be sure of the species of the animal.

"Last week, a Good Samaritan found a den behind their shed full of tiny baby animals," Jennifer Armbruster, senior manager of public relations at the Arizona Humane Society, told Fox News Digital via email.

The Good Samaritan, not knowing what else to do, brought the critters to the Arizona Humane Society, thinking they were domestic animals in need of help.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'People like me': Chris Cuomo admits COVID shots INJURED MILLIONS, including HIMSELF!
Bud Light sales still suffering in U.S. a year after trans controversy
'This is obscene. It is absurd': Republicans slam Biden for pausing Israel arms shipment
Shocking poll: Huge number of Americans live in constant pain
'Kittens' dropped off at humane society turn out to be something other than cats
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×