Kristi Noem publisher yanking unsubstantiated reference from governor's book

South Dakota governor under scrutiny for 'No Going Back'

Published May 6, 2024 at 9:18pm
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D. (Video screenshot)

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

(THE HILL) -- The publisher of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) upcoming book said it will remove an anecdote about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from reprints at her request.

Noem’s book has faced scrutiny in recent days for including the anecdote, which describes her meeting the North Korean leader while traveling during her days in Congress. After multiple reports raised questions about its accuracy, a spokesperson for her office said Kim “was included in a list of world leaders and shouldn’t have been.”

Center Street, the publisher for Noem and other conservative politicians, said Sunday it will remove the passage about Kim from reprints of the book, “No Going Back,” at the request of the governor. It will also remove the passage “as soon as technically possible” from the e-book and audiobook editions.

Read the full story ›

