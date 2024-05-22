A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Scandals U.S. WorldTHE STAR TREATMENT

L.A.'s Jane Fonda Day gets moved after outrage from Vietnamese American lawmakers

Actress was famously photographed sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft during a visit to Hanoi

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 21, 2024 at 8:49pm
Jane Fonda (video screenshot)

Jane Fonda

(CBS NEWS) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is moving Jane Fonda Day to another date following criticism from Vietnamese American politicians and other lawmakers.

But it wasn't just the board's decision to honor the actress-activist — it was the particular day they chose.

When they announced it, Jane Fonda Day was described by county supervisors as a tribute to her climate activism as it would occur during "Earth Month." But a little over a week later, the board announced it would change the date to another in April "out of respect for the community voices who have spoken up." The change is set to be made official during a meeting Tuesday.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







L.A.'s Jane Fonda Day gets moved after outrage from Vietnamese American lawmakers
Cutting-edge plasma treatment promises quicker comebacks from Achilles injuries
Vivid nightmares could signal onset of lupus, other autoimmune diseases
Plastic contamination discovered in human testicles putting male fertility at risk
Plato's final resting place revealed after researchers restore ancient scroll
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×