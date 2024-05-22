L.A.'s Jane Fonda Day gets moved after outrage from Vietnamese American lawmakers

(CBS NEWS) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is moving Jane Fonda Day to another date following criticism from Vietnamese American politicians and other lawmakers.

But it wasn't just the board's decision to honor the actress-activist — it was the particular day they chose.

When they announced it, Jane Fonda Day was described by county supervisors as a tribute to her climate activism as it would occur during "Earth Month." But a little over a week later, the board announced it would change the date to another in April "out of respect for the community voices who have spoken up." The change is set to be made official during a meeting Tuesday.

