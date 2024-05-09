Laken Riley's alleged killer indicted, also accused of being 'peeping Tom'

By Jason Hopkins

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Georgia grand jury has formally indicted the man accused of killing 22-year-old student Laken Riley on ten charges, including murder, kidnapping and being a peeping Tom.

Jose Ibarra is charged with malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, tampering with evidence and interfering with a 911 call for help, Superior Court of Clarke County records show. The 26-year-old Venezuelan national was also handed down a “peeping Tom” charge related to his activities the day of Riley’s murder.

The indictment accuses Ibarra of going to an apartment on UGA’s campus where he “peeped through” a window and spied on an individual the same day he allegedly killed Riley.

“[He] did peep through the window and spied upon and invaded the privacy of” a specific individual on February 22, the indictment reads.

Is Joe Biden partially responsible for Laken Riley's murder? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Riley, a nursing student at the time, was abducted and murdered while jogging around the UGA campus on February 22. The coroner confirmed that the 22-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head. José Antonio Ibarra was subsequently arrested for her murder, an incident which authorities are describing as a crime of opportunity.

Shortly after the murder, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that Ibarra had unlawfully entered the U.S.

Ibarra illegally crossed into the U.S. through the southern border near El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was later released into the country on parole, apparently because federal immigration authorities lacked detention space at the time.

Riley’s murder sparked a national debate on the ongoing illegal immigration crisis and its consequences, with mention of it by President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address and a local campaign to recall the mayor of the town were the murder took place.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!