Scandals U.S.

Large barge slams into bridge, causing partial collapse

Strands thousands on connected island

Published May 16, 2024 at 5:46pm
Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas (video screenshot)

Barge hits a bridge in Galveston, Texas

(ZEROHEDGE) – As the Biden administration continues funneling billions of dollars to Ukraine and with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg nowhere to be found, America's infrastructure continues deteriorating. Earlier today, a large barge crashed into a bridge in Galveston, Texas, causing a partial collapse.

Fox 7 Austin reports that a barge crashed into the Pelican Island Bridge, causing a section to collapse. There were no reports of injuries. However, it's the only bridge in and out of the island.

The island is home to approximately 9,000 people, along with the campus of Texas A&M University at Galveston. The university told students that "all vehicular traffic" is closed on the bridge.

