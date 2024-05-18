A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Law student needs rehab for her cheese addiction

'It was the only thing that would make me feel somewhat whole'

Published May 18, 2024 at 1:13pm

(NEW YORK POST) – It’s the gouda, the bad and the ugly. A Manhattan law school student was so hooked on cheese she had to go to rehab to end her insatiable appetite for dairy, she told The Post.

Adela Cojab said her Camembert cravings began during her junior year at New York University, in spring 2018, when she binged almost daily on the “cheapest” bricks of white cheddar and Parmesan she could find.

“I stopped by either Morton Williams or by Whole Foods and I would just buy cheese, and I would literally just eat a block of cheese with my hands,” said Cojab, 27, often while sitting on the floor of her Midtown apartment alone in the dark. “It was the only thing that would make me feel somewhat whole.”

