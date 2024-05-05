A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

At least 10 wounded as Hamas terrorists in Rafah, Israel, fire 14 mortar shells

'Another clear example of the systematic exploitation, using civilian population as a human shield'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 5, 2024 at 12:25pm
Israel Defense Forces fight Hamas terrorists in May 2024. (IDF photo)

Israel Defense Forces fight Hamas terrorists in May 2024. (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- At least 10 people were wounded in southern Israel, four seriously, on Sunday when Hamas terrorists fired 14 mortar shells from the Rafah area of southern Gaza at Kibbutz Kerem Shalom.

Several rockets exploded near an Israel Defense Forces military facility, causing the casualties, the Eshkol Regional Council said.

“The injured are not residents of the council and we pray for their recovery,” the council said.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump: Arrest Jack Smith after special counsel admits lying to court
The lie of the century: The origin of COVID-19
'This should never have happened': Court overturns shutdown of 'ethically conservative' conference
Biden is getting chance to fix foreign policy flub
Winning in Ukraine requires a serious U.S. energy strategy
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×