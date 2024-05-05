At least 10 wounded as Hamas terrorists in Rafah, Israel, fire 14 mortar shells

(JNS) -- At least 10 people were wounded in southern Israel, four seriously, on Sunday when Hamas terrorists fired 14 mortar shells from the Rafah area of southern Gaza at Kibbutz Kerem Shalom.

Several rockets exploded near an Israel Defense Forces military facility, causing the casualties, the Eshkol Regional Council said.

כוחות אוגדה 99, ובהם צוותי הקרב של חטיבה 2, חטיבה 679 וכוחות נוספים ממשיכים לפעול במרכז הרצועה לחיסול מחבלים ולהשמדת תשתיות טרור >> pic.twitter.com/b5DYCvSDjI — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 5, 2024

“The injured are not residents of the council and we pray for their recovery,” the council said.

