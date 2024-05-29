Legal scholar warns Trump conviction would leave entire justice system 'weaponized'

The entire justice system in America would be left "weaponized" if a Democrat prosecutor in New York City obtains a conviction of President Trump.

That's according to legal scholar and longtime commentator Alan Dershowitz, who taught law at Harvard.

A report in Just the News reveals Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard, issued a warning about the future of justice in America.

"It there's a conviction here, it will change the justice system forevermore," he told the "Just the News, No Noise" television program. "It will weaponize the system. It will mean that both sides will try to use the system as a way of winning elections."

Multiple commentators have charged that the Democrats are pushing that very agenda right now – with four different cases, all brought by Democrats, against President Donald Trump.



Several of them have gone far astray from the plans originally made by Democrats, including those in the White House, who are behind the schemes. Critics of the Democrats' political court cases against Trump contend the party is terrified that Trump will defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 election, which according to polls now appears as least possible if not likely, and they are trying to defeat Trump by orchestrating convictions that could put him in jail. They even have brought unsuccessful attempts to keep Trump off the ballot.

But one that has gone to trial is pending before a jury this week.

In it, prosecutor Alvin Bragg claims that there were some bookkeeping mistakes in Trump's company, and those misdemeanors, which were declined for prosecution by multiple jurisdictions earlier, now are felonies.

Bragg makes that claim on the basis that they were used to further another crime, which is on ly vaguely identified.

Dershowitz warned that if the Democrats are successful in their weaponization of prosecutors and judges against Trump in their case involving a so-called "hush money" payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, the benefits of such strategies will be confirmed.

"If there's an acquittal, maybe at least we can say the jury system works," the lawyer said. "But if there's a conviction or even a hung jury, it will show that the prosecution benefits from bringing a case, which is no crime at all."

He charged that even the judge, Juan Merchan, who is handling the Trump case, is actively working against Trump.

"I don't know the reason but it's obvious that he is not unbiased in this case," he said. "He wants a conviction."

There have been other commentators pointing to a likely reason for Merchan's anti-Trump agenda: his daughter is a Democrat activist who actually has been fundraising off of the decisions her father has been making in the courtroom.

