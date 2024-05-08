A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Legendary singer granted permanent restraining order against his own son

Frankie Valli's life allegedly threatened

Published May 8, 2024 at 7:18pm

(NEW YORK POST) -- Frankie Valli was officially granted a restraining order against his oldest son, Francesco, that will last three years.

The Four Seasons singer, 90, was granted the legal order of protection by a judge in Los Angeles last month. The restraining order will expire on April 29, 2027, according to People magazine.

Four days after the restraining order was granted, Valli received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His wife, Jackie Jacobs, and his twin sons, Emilio and Brando, were there to support him.

Read the full story ›

