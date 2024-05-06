'You are a liar, a thief, and a villain': Biden scorched for absurd claim

Perhaps it was an untrained intern, perhaps not, but the claim comes out of Joe Biden's campaign for re-election and it's getting scorched online.

It's the wild statement that "Wages are rising faster than prices" and "We're making real progress."

Wages are rising faster than prices, incomes are higher than before the pandemic, and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. We have more to do to lower costs for hardworking families, but we’re making real progress. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 5, 2024

The campaign actually said, "Wages are rising faster than prices, incomes are higher than before the pandemic, and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. We have more to do to lower costs for hardworking families, but we’re making real progress."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is Joe Biden a liar, a thief, and a villain? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (498 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

Of course not mentioned was the fact that inflation since Biden took office, of some 19%, is hitting Americans hard, as wages have not risen nearly that fast.

The reaction was, well, negative.

Oh yeah?? How much did YOUR groceries cost last week, Joe? Mine were $425. You are a liar, a thief, and a villain. https://t.co/ags3fynwnV — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) May 6, 2024

There is not one true statement in this post. Not a single one. @CommunityNotes https://t.co/d9pG8nN3CQ — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) May 6, 2024

"With all due respect, that's a bunch of malarkey." https://t.co/4zV5FxzjSC — G (@stevensongs) May 6, 2024

My 3% raise doesn't keep up with the 19% inflation. pic.twitter.com/CK4c5gI3CK — Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) May 6, 2024

It was NewsnationNow that reported, "For most of the Biden presidency — every month from April 2021 to April 2023 — price increases have outpaced wage growth, eating away at consumers’ purchasing power."

Bidenomics in action. pic.twitter.com/88n1jx058z — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 6, 2024

Wages are down 5% under Joe Biden. Prices are up 19%. Unemployment is low because Americans are working multiple jobs just to try to survive. None of this is something anyone should be proud of. Shame on Biden. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 6, 2024

A commentary at Twitchy noted it is, "a very bizarre strategy."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!