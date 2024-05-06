A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'You are a liar, a thief, and a villain': Biden scorched for absurd claim

Joe asserts: 'Wages are rising faster than prices'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 6, 2024 at 5:49pm

Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering health-care costs for American families, Monday, March 11, 2024, at the YMCA Allard Center in Goffstown, New Hampshire. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Perhaps it was an untrained intern, perhaps not, but the claim comes out of Joe Biden's campaign for re-election and it's getting scorched online.

It's the wild statement that "Wages are rising faster than prices" and "We're making real progress."

The campaign actually said, "Wages are rising faster than prices, incomes are higher than before the pandemic, and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. We have more to do to lower costs for hardworking families, but we’re making real progress."

Is Joe Biden a liar, a thief, and a villain?

Of course not mentioned was the fact that inflation since Biden took office, of some 19%, is hitting Americans hard, as wages have not risen nearly that fast.

The reaction was, well, negative.

It was NewsnationNow that reported, "For most of the Biden presidency — every month from April 2021 to April 2023 — price increases have outpaced wage growth, eating away at consumers’ purchasing power."

A commentary at Twitchy noted it is, "a very bizarre strategy."

Bob Unruh
