Life expectancy to reach 80s by 2050, global forecast says

(STUDY FINDS) -- Close your eyes and imagine the world nearly three decades from now in 2050. What do you picture? Flying cars zooming through the skies? Robot assistants in every home? While the future may hold many technological wonders, there’s still one critical question to answer: what will the overall health of the human population look like? Luckily, a new study has some good news, finding that the average person will also be living longer in the future.

A comprehensive study published in The Lancet used cutting-edge modeling techniques to forecast disease burden, life expectancy, and population shifts for over 200 countries through 2050. It’s a crystal ball gaze at humanity’s health on a global scale.

So what did they find? Let’s start with the good news. Researchers from the Global Burden of Disease Study, an international consortium of experts, projects that average life expectancy will continue to climb in the coming decades, albeit at a slower pace than we’ve seen in the past. Babies born in 2050 can expect to live to around 80 on average if current trends continue. That’s up from a global average life expectancy of about 74 today. The greatest gains are expected in regions currently facing the highest rates of premature death and disability, places like sub-Saharan Africa.

