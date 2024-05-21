A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Life expectancy to reach 80s by 2050, global forecast says

Greatest gains expected in regions currently facing highest rates of premature death and disability

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 20, 2024 at 8:29pm

(Image by Brandon Roberts from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Close your eyes and imagine the world nearly three decades from now in 2050. What do you picture? Flying cars zooming through the skies? Robot assistants in every home? While the future may hold many technological wonders, there’s still one critical question to answer: what will the overall health of the human population look like? Luckily, a new study has some good news, finding that the average person will also be living longer in the future.

A comprehensive study published in The Lancet used cutting-edge modeling techniques to forecast disease burden, life expectancy, and population shifts for over 200 countries through 2050. It’s a crystal ball gaze at humanity’s health on a global scale.

So what did they find? Let’s start with the good news. Researchers from the Global Burden of Disease Study, an international consortium of experts, projects that average life expectancy will continue to climb in the coming decades, albeit at a slower pace than we’ve seen in the past. Babies born in 2050 can expect to live to around 80 on average if current trends continue. That’s up from a global average life expectancy of about 74 today. The greatest gains are expected in regions currently facing the highest rates of premature death and disability, places like sub-Saharan Africa.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Life expectancy to reach 80s by 2050, global forecast says
'Just mind-blowing': Teen on verge of making history after incredibly rare catch
A dangerous ultimatum to Netanyahu
The argument for JD Vance as veep
What Biden told black graduates
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×