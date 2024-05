(FOX NEWS) -- Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her first child, son Luai, with her husband, Bader Shammas, in July 2023.

On Wednesday, Lohan took to Instagram to share her excitement over making it home to Dubai in time for the holiday as she posted a photo of herself smiling while sitting in Luai's nursery.

