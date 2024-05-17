Logos Bible Software addresses recent surge of sexually explicit content

(PROTESTIA) – Logos Bible Software has issued a new community update following our recent articles revealing that the company was still selling hundreds of pornographic and sexually explicit books on their platform despite claiming they’d got a handle on it, offering that they are both “sorry and frustrated” that this content still exists while insisting that their team is “working on getting it right.”

The new missive comes months after we uncovered that the storied company had thousands of illicit books available to their readers and was slow in dealing with their removal. While Logos seemingly resolved the issue months ago, we recently revealed that the processes they put in place were not working, both the automatic filtering and manual review, by discovering hundreds of filthy titles still present and in purchasable condition, resulting in a newly announced change.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We are both sorry and frustrated that additional illicit content has gotten through our content publishing process. We’re taking this seriously, and our team is working on getting it right. Further, we’re investing in strengthening our filters so the Logos platform is always a safe place for going deeper in the Bible. Our previous efforts to tighten our filters are still working as intended, but we’ve found additional ways that content has been sneaking through, and we are closing those gaps."

Read the full story ›