'Lyrics matter': Evangelist exposes 'darker turn' of Taylor Swift, sounds alarm for parents

'There is a difference between being secular, and being ANTI-CHRISTIAN'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:57pm

Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 Person of the Year

(FAITHWIRE) -- An evangelist who recently went viral for his critical response to pop star Taylor Swift’s latest album is explaining his commentary and why he’s encouraging Christian parents to be more discerning.

“I’m not an anti-Taylor guy,” Shane Pruitt told CBN News. “I’m [a] pro-Gospel guy.”

He continued, “Anything that I know is largely affecting parents, or Christians, or people in the church that seems to … be anti-Gospel, I think we lovingly call it out.”

Read the full story ›

