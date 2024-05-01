'Lyrics matter': Evangelist exposes 'darker turn' of Taylor Swift, sounds alarm for parents

(FAITHWIRE) -- An evangelist who recently went viral for his critical response to pop star Taylor Swift’s latest album is explaining his commentary and why he’s encouraging Christian parents to be more discerning.

“I’m not an anti-Taylor guy,” Shane Pruitt told CBN News. “I’m [a] pro-Gospel guy.”

LYRICS MATTER.

Disclaimer, I’m definitely not the minister or parent that has the “no secular music” stance. Also, I fully realize unbelievers are going to act like unbelievers.

HOWEVER, there is a difference between being secular, and being ANTI-CHRISTIAN.

For example, here a…

