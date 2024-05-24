Madonna fan earns world record with 18 tattoos of the singer

(UPI) – A devoted pop music fan paid tribute to her favorite artist by getting a record-breaking 18 tattoos of Madonna on her body. Tara Berry of Topeka, Kan., earned the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of the same musician on the body (female), taking the title from British woman Nikki Patterson, who has 15 tattoos of the rapper Eminem.

Berry said she got her first Madonna tattoo in 2016, when she heard the singer was looking for tattooed fans to appear in a music video, but her ink rendition of the singer wasn't finished in time to make the cut.

"Most of the tattoos were over a six-month period. I already had two Madonna portrait tattoos when I read about the person that had the Guinness World Records title at that time with 15 Eminem tattoos," Berry told Guinness World Records. "I decided that night I was going to go for the record and contacted the artist and he said, 'What the hell, let's do this.'"

