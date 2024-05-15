A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Magician David Copperfield accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women

'I honest to God believe I was drugged'

Published May 15, 2024 at 5:08pm
David Copperfield (Video screenshot)

David Copperfield

(THE GUARDIAN) -- For two 15-year-old girls in the early 1990s, meeting David Copperfield, the world famous magician, seemed like the thrill of a lifetime.

Carla* says she remembers the way Copperfield gave her his phone number after a 1991 show in Georgia. About two years later in San Francisco, Lily* says, she felt giddy when the master illusionist picked her to join him on stage for a magic trick.

Both girls were in high school at the time and had attended Copperfield’s shows with their parents.

Read the full story ›

