Major airline CEO calls passengers 'the losers' in a 'rigged game'

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie spoke candidly about the airline industry, likening it to a rigged game and saying U.S. consumers are "the long-term losers."

"Today, nearly all the profits of the entire U.S. airline industry are concentrated in just two companies, while the smaller non-legacy carriers scrambled to restore profitability in what seems ever more like a rigged game," Christie said in an earnings call with analysts.

He added that "The Big Four are the beneficiaries of this new normal, American consumers are the long-term losers."

