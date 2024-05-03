A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major church removes rule that homosexuality is 'incompatible with Christian teaching'

'I know that some of you are celebrating, some are mourning and some are uncertain'

Published May 3, 2024 at 12:34pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The United Methodist Church General Conference has voted to remove a statement from its central rulebook that declared that homosexuality was "incompatible with Christian teaching."

In a vote of 523 to 161 following around 90 minutes of debate on Thursday, the churchwide legislative gathering opted to remove a clause from the Book of Discipline, ¶ 304.3 under "Qualifications for Ordination."

"The practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," read the clause, which had been originally added to the Book of Discipline in 1972.

Major church removes rule that homosexuality is 'incompatible with Christian teaching'
