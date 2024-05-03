Major church removes rule that homosexuality is 'incompatible with Christian teaching'

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The United Methodist Church General Conference has voted to remove a statement from its central rulebook that declared that homosexuality was "incompatible with Christian teaching."

In a vote of 523 to 161 following around 90 minutes of debate on Thursday, the churchwide legislative gathering opted to remove a clause from the Book of Discipline, ¶ 304.3 under "Qualifications for Ordination."

"The practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," read the clause, which had been originally added to the Book of Discipline in 1972.

