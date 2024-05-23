Major nation votes to decriminalize possession of child pornography

(ZEROHEDGE) – Are you starting to see a pattern yet? First there was the introduction of gender fluid and LGBT ideology into public schools, then there were sexualized drag queen performances for children, then leftist activists demanded that pedophiles be referred to as "MAPS" (Minor Attracted Persons) because "they can't help who they are attracted to," then California passed a law reducing charges for adults engaged in sexual relations with minors.

Now, the German Parliament has forwarded a bill that makes possession and distribution of child pornography a misdemeanor instead of a felony, greatly diminishing possible penalties.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

German officials claim the new law is meant to address inconsistencies in previous child pornography laws which are sometimes applied to people who "receive images or videos through email or social media without their permission." They also cited instances where two minors traded images and were charged with creation or possession of child pornography.

Read the full story ›