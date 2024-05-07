A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major newspaper drops the hammer on columnist after bizarre Caitlin Clark interactions

'Devastated to realize I'm part of the problem'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:19pm
(Video screenshot)

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever

(YAHOO SPORTS) -- The Indianapolis Star has barred sports columnist Gregg Doyel from covering Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever this summer following his exchange with the WNBA rookie in her introductory news conference.

The Star confirmed the decision in an email to the Washington Post on Tuesday following a report by journalist and former Star columnist Bob Kravitz.

“Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever,” Star spokesperson Lark-Marie Anton wrote in an email to the Post.

Read the full story ›

