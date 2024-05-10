Major swing county reprimanded for 'unacceptable' 2020 election failures

A new decision regarding the 2020 election procedures in one Georgia County is undermining the many claims from Democrats that the 2020 presidential election was the cleanest vote ever, the most accurate, the most trustworthy.

A report at Georgia Star News explains the state Election Board has voted to reprimand Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, and its officials for procedural violations.

And an election monitoring process must be set up before this fall's vote.

The state board voted 2-1 this week to reprimand the county over "numerous violations of state law."

Edward Lindsey, a board member, said the letter to the county was needed because the "clear evidence that in 2020 there were numerous violations of regulations and statutes" in the county.

Member Janice Johnston cited specific violations including the security and documentation of votes, pointing out that creating and retaining ballot images became mandatory as of February 2020, yet Fulton County purportedly failed to maintain 380,000 ballot images from the November election, the report said.

She also noted that advanced voting scanners failed to provide to documentation for an audit trail of ballots.

"There’s no way that this election or recount should have been certified," she said.

She noted "over 140 violations of election code laws and rules."

Election integrity group True the Vote applauded Johnston’s efforts in a social media.

"Dr. Johnston motioned to amend official recount results and called for further investigation. To no great surprise, her motion didn’t pass. But let the record reflect, she spoke truth. Kudos, Dr. Johnston. You are on the right side of history," the organization said.

The Georgia Star News noted it previously reported Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the results of the November 3, 2020, election "without having seen or reviewed the chain of custody documents associated with an estimated 600,000 absentee ballots deposited in 300 drop boxes around the state."

