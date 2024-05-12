Major Western power pushing back on 'insidious plan for global control'

There's a proposal pending that would give the World Health Organization, that international body that apparently helped China conceal the source of COVID-19, vast new authorities should there be another pandemic.

The plan essentially would give the international political entity the authority to make decisions on vaccinations, medication, shutdowns, even detaining individuals, and impose them on the entire globe.

There are a number of efforts to convince the Biden administration of the negative consequences of such an ill-considered plan.

But one other nation already has taken the lead in announcing its opposition.

That, according to the experts in international law at Liberty Counsel, is Great Britain.

There, officials are "now refusing to sign the World Health Organization's (WHO) Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) because the country says it would have to give away one-fifth of its 'diagnostics, therapeutics, or vaccines' according to the recent draft being negotiated," Liberty Counsel confirmed.

Liberty Counsel Action President John Stemberger said, "No sovereign nation should sign on to the World Health Organization’s power grab. Momentum is building to oppose the World Health Organization insidious plan for global control."

Already, 22 state attorneys generals have sent a letter to Biden opposing the International Health Regulations and the new Pandemic Treaty stating that 'we will resist any attempt to enable the WHO to directly or indirectly set public policy for our citizens.'"

Also, all 49 Republican U.S. senators also sent a letter to Joe Biden calling on his administration to drop its support for the international maneuver that would have America give up the nation's ability to make its own decisions about public health emergencies.

"The letter highlights that a proposed Pandemic Treaty and its International Health Regulation amendments, which may be implemented during this month’s World Health Assembly, would expand the WHO’s authority over the United States – a plan the senators called 'unacceptable,'" the report said.

The organization explained, "Article 12 of the proposed revised draft of the negotiating text of the WHO Pandemic Agreement states: 'WHO shall conclude legally binding standard PABS contracts with manufacturers to provide the following, taking into account the size, nature and capacities of the manufacturer: (a) annual monetary contributions to support the PABS System and relevant capacities in countries; the determination of the annual amount, use, and approach for monitoring and accountability, shall be finalized by the Parties; (b) real-time contributions of relevant diagnostics, therapeutics or vaccines produced by the manufacturer, 10 percent free of charge and 10 percent at not-for-profit prices during public health emergencies of international concern or pandemics, to be made available through the Network established under Article 13 for use on the basis of public health risks, needs and demand; and (c) voluntary non-monetary contributions, such as capacity-building activities, scientific and research collaborations, non-exclusive licensing agreements, arrangements for transfer of technology and know-how in line with Article 11, tiered pricing for relevant diagnostics, therapeutics or vaccines.'"

