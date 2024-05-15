'Make my day, pal': Biden challenges Trump to 2 debates, Trump accepts

(ABC NEWS) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday challenged Donald Trump to participate in two 2024 presidential debates.

"Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate," Biden said in a video message his campaign posted to social media. "Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal."

Though Biden announced through his campaign that he is bucking the decades-old tradition of fall meetings organized by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates – and instead called on Trump to join him for two televised presidential debates in June and September organized by news organizations.

