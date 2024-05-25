Male athlete defeated females over 700 times in track events

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) – The West Virginia male athlete at the center of the state’s Protect Women’s Sports Act defeated females in track events over 700 times, according to a new court filing.

Becky Pepper-Jackson became national news after five female athletes refused to compete against him in the shot put. The court filing is connected to the case to stop President Joe Biden’s administration from changing Title IX to protect males in female sports.

The Education Department’s reinterpretation of Title IX equates sex and gender, allowing males to participate in female sports, locker rooms, showers, bathrooms, etc.

