A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Male athlete defeated females over 700 times in track events

Many girls refusing to compete against him

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 25, 2024 at 11:47am

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) – The West Virginia male athlete at the center of the state’s Protect Women’s Sports Act defeated females in track events over 700 times, according to a new court filing.

Becky Pepper-Jackson became national news after five female athletes refused to compete against him in the shot put. The court filing is connected to the case to stop President Joe Biden’s administration from changing Title IX to protect males in female sports.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Education Department’s reinterpretation of Title IX equates sex and gender, allowing males to participate in female sports, locker rooms, showers, bathrooms, etc.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Male athlete defeated females over 700 times in track events
Biden sues more pro-life groups, people
Young American couple, killed by armed gangs in Haiti, devoted lives to missionary work
World's most arrested man, dead at 74 after more than 1,300 busts
Judge DENIES Alec Baldwin request to dismiss indictment
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×