DiversionsFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Man arrested for attacking his sister with fried chicken during argument

Charged with domestic battery

By Around the Web
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:17pm

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – A Florida man was arrested for a crime that could be mistaken for a headline in the Onion or the Babylon Bee.

As the Smoking Gun reported, 20-year-old Khanye Edrayieze Medley was arrested on Monday by Clearwater Police on a domestic battery charge. He allegedly got into a verbal altercation with his sister, who he lives with, that turned physical in a most unusual way.

The police affidavit shows that Medley grabbed a bag of chicken from his sister and began hurling pieces at her during an argument on Sunday. One piece of chicken hit her in the back and left debris on her shoulders.

Read the full story ›

