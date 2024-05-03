Man arrested for attacking his sister with fried chicken during argument

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – A Florida man was arrested for a crime that could be mistaken for a headline in the Onion or the Babylon Bee.

As the Smoking Gun reported, 20-year-old Khanye Edrayieze Medley was arrested on Monday by Clearwater Police on a domestic battery charge. He allegedly got into a verbal altercation with his sister, who he lives with, that turned physical in a most unusual way.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The police affidavit shows that Medley grabbed a bag of chicken from his sister and began hurling pieces at her during an argument on Sunday. One piece of chicken hit her in the back and left debris on her shoulders.

Read the full story ›