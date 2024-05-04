A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Man buys $14,000 Cartier earrings for $14 after company posts price error on website

Said he 'broke out in a cold sweat' after seeing offer

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 4, 2024 at 11:06am

(NBC NEW YORK) – Luxury jewelry maker Cartier isn’t known for giving stuff away, but in the case of one Mexican man, they pretty much did. Rogelio Villarreal was paging through Cartier’s web page in a moment of idleness when he came upon on offer that seemed too good to be true. “I broke out in a cold sweat,” he wrote on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cartier apparently had made a mistake and listed gold-and-diamond earrings for 237 pesos ($14), instead of the correct price, 237,000 pesos ($14,000). Villarreal ordered two sets.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

What followed was months of back and forth during which he says Cartier offered him a consolation prize instead of the jewelry, and during which Mexican officials backed his position that the company should honor the advertised price.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man buys $14,000 Cartier earrings for $14 after company posts price error on website
Biden DHS shuts down 'experts' panel featuring signatories of infamous Hunter laptop letter
Fani Willis concealed Trump investigation in budget request
Biden to award major donor, key political ally Presidential Medals of Freedom
Black GOP rep describes 'vile' scene at anti-Israel protest where he was called racial slur
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×