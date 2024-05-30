Man who lives as a dog makes major life announcement

(NEW YORK POST) – A Japanese man who shelled out over $14,000 on a realistic dog costume so he could become a border collie now says he hopes to fulfill his “dream” of turning into a different animal. Toco the Human Collie said the challenges of moving like a dog have led him to consider imitating a host of other animals, as well.

“Dogs and humans have different bone structures and the way they bend their legs and arms, so it’s very difficult to make movements that look like this,” Toco said. “I might realistically be able to become another dog, a panda or a bear. A fox or a cat would also be nice, but they are too small for humans to try.” He added: “I’d like to fulfill my dream of becoming another animal someday.”

It’s not clear whether he has an immediate plans to branch out into other parts of the animal kingdom. Toco, who shares his life and experience living as a dog on his YouTube channel titled “I want to be an animal” has received intense backlash and mockery over his lifestyle.

