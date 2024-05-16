Man stunned to learn he's not a U.S. citizen after voting, paying taxes for over 60 years

(NEW YORK POST) – A 66-year-old Florida man gearing up for retirement was stunned to discover he’s not a US citizen when applying for Social Security payments, despite having lived in America since he was a toddler and voting in numerous federal elections for the last six decades.

Jimmy Klass said he was expecting to receive a letter from the Social Security Administration in 2020 telling him when he could expect to start raking in his well-earned benefits after decades of work, but instead was informed his money was “frozen,” News 6 Click Orlando reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I got a notification that it was frozen because I hadn’t proven to them that I was here legally. That was their determination,” he explained.

Read the full story ›