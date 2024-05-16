A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Man stunned to learn he's not a U.S. citizen after voting, paying taxes for over 60 years

'I acted like a regular citizen'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 16, 2024 at 1:24pm

(Unsplash)

(NEW YORK POST) – A 66-year-old Florida man gearing up for retirement was stunned to discover he’s not a US citizen when applying for Social Security payments, despite having lived in America since he was a toddler and voting in numerous federal elections for the last six decades.

Jimmy Klass said he was expecting to receive a letter from the Social Security Administration in 2020 telling him when he could expect to start raking in his well-earned benefits after decades of work, but instead was informed his money was “frozen,” News 6 Click Orlando reported.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I got a notification that it was frozen because I hadn’t proven to them that I was here legally. That was their determination,” he explained.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man stunned to learn he's not a U.S. citizen after voting, paying taxes for over 60 years
Historic Death Valley tower toppled by reckless drivers who used it to free their vehicle from mud
Researchers discover 'super fluffy' planet with cotton candy-like density
Would you spend $32 on ice cubes? Grocery store's price outrages customers
NFL responds to Chiefs kicker's controversial commencement speech
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×