(USA TODAY) -- A California boat owner's ingenuity is gaining attention after he commissioned a mural of his vessel to sidestep demands from officials while complying with city codes in his own "tongue-in-cheek" way.

Officials in Seaside, California, told Etienne Constable the boat parked in his driveway needed to be hidden from view or Constable could face a $100 fine. So, the homeowner erected a fence in the middle of his driveway, hiding the boat.

Sort of.

Read the full story ›