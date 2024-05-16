A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Man discovered ALIVE in his neighbor's cellar where he has been held captive for 27 YEARS

Teen kidnapped at age 17, found just 100 yards from home

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 16, 2024 at 11:35am

(NEW YORK POST) – A teenager who went missing in 1998 was found alive over the weekend in the cellar of his alleged kidnapper’s home — just 300 feet from his family’s residence in Algeria.

Omar Bin Omran was rescued Sunday from the house of his longtime captor after he went missing on his way to vocational school some 26 years ago, according to Algerian media reports. Omar, now 45 and with a beard, was saved from the basement below his neighbor’s hay-covered floor in some sort of sheep pen, a video showing the confused-looking detainee posted on social media shows.

His accused captor, a 61-year-old man who lived alone, was taken into custody, according to the Djelfa Attorney General’s Office. Investigators were reportedly tipped off by the victim’s family after the suspect’s brother suggested his sibling was involved in the kidnapping in a social media post while the pair were fighting over inheritance.

×