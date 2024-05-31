A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Maniac tries to run down students outside Jewish school

Screams 'I'm gonna kill all the Jews'

Published May 30, 2024 at 9:24pm
A Jewish boy prays at the bi-annual priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday, April 18, 2022.(Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – A maniac tried to mow down Orthodox students and a rabbi outside a Brooklyn Jewish school Wednesday while allegedly yelling “I’m gonna kill all the Jews” in a shocking antisemitic attack, sources told The Post.

Video footage supplied by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol shows the crazed driver revving his engine and mounting the curb as he swerved toward Orthodox Jews milling around a yeshiva in Canarsie at about 11:25 a.m.

Police and sources identified the alleged attacker as 58-year-old Asghar Ali, a Pakistani immigrant livery cab driver with a history of mental illness. The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case, and detectives were interviewing the driver Wednesday night.

